PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NASDAQ:PSCD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NASDAQ:PSCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.10. 1,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

About PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

