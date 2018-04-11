PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PVI) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PVI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

PVI opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

