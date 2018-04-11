POXEL (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

POXEL (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

PXXLF stock remained flat at $$8.11 during trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged. POXEL has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $8.11.

