David James Taylor Buys 15,000 Shares of PQ Group Holdings (PQG) Stock

PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) insider David James Taylor purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PQG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 170,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1,859.55 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. PQ Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,851,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PQG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

