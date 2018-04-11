PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

PQ Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 27,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David James Taylor acquired 15,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

