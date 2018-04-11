Preferred Apartment (APTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 430,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,564. The stock has a market cap of $557.24, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.27 million. Preferred Apartment had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Preferred Apartment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 334,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Preferred Apartment by 59.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Preferred Apartment by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Preferred Apartment (APTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/preferred-apartment-apts-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About Preferred Apartment

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.