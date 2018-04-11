Premier Gold Mines (PG) Given a C$4.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) has been assigned a C$4.75 price target by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.24% from the company’s current price.

TSE PG remained flat at $C$2.68 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,677. Premier Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$4.13.

In other news, insider Stephen John Mcgibbon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$128,400.00. Also, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.82 per share, with a total value of C$56,400.00.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited, a mineral exploration company, explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project and the Brookbank project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Lander County, Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil-Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

