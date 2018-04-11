Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 16,173 Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Premier worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4,241.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $215,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan D. Devore sold 40,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,298,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,117,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,394 shares of company stock worth $1,815,003. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

