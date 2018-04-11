Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$126.43.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.50 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC set a C$116.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Premium Brands news, Director Stephen Sposari sold 5,800 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.77, for a total transaction of C$642,466.00.

TSE PBH traded up C$2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$118.72. 121,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,535. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$119.29.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$611.90 million. Premium Brands had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/premium-brands-holdings-co-pbh-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation manufactures and distributes food products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal products, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini products, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.