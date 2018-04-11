Media stories about Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Presbia earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 44.8796686228163 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Presbia in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Presbia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LENS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,688. Presbia has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Presbia (LENS) Share Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/presbia-lens-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Presbia Company Profile

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Presbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.