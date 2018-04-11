Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00021628 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. Privatix has a market cap of $1.77 million and $4,998.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00790017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014411 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00174229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, EtherDelta and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

