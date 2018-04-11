Probabilities Fund Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 11.7% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $265.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $232.51 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

