Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,161,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 98,611.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 86,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,778 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,608,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,957,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,115 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Waldemar Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.18, for a total value of $2,763,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.20, for a total value of $181,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,514.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.00.

NYSE:MTD traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,270.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.44 and a 52-week high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 13.80%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

