Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,959,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 36.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.63. 399,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,941. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.36 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $15,637.14, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $687.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $86,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $6,219,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,151.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,794 shares of company stock valued at $16,057,538. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

