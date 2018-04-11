BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,996,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.23% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $59,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.30% and a negative net margin of 436.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Progenics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

