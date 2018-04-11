Progress Software Co. (PRGS) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,632. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,819.76, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 187,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Progress Software by 147.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Progress Software by 41.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Progress Software by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Progress Software by 57.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

