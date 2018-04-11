Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Benchmark downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. 341,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1,742.19, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after acquiring an additional 298,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 290,630 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,999,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

