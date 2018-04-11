Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $107.83 Million Position in Prologis (PLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,307,300 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Prologis worth $107,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,388,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,444,094,000 after buying an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,786,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,039,000 after buying an additional 463,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,150,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,315,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,652,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,151,000 after buying an additional 638,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,505,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,282,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. 1,612,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,686.87, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83. Prologis has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 63.11% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.94.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $243,129.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $903,917.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 684 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

