Proofpoint (PFPT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFPT. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray restated an overweight rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,983.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $123.87.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $88,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,052.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey Newell sold 8,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $789,986.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,137,204. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 901.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

