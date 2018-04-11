Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.40 Per Share

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.08) per share on Monday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TPFG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.50 ($1.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054. Property Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174 ($2.46).

Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group plc, formerly MartinCo PLC (MartinCo), is engaged in residential property franchise business. The Company operates as a franchise model focused on the United Kingdom residential lettings and property management services offered to private clients. It also offers estate agency services.

