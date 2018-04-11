ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

News headlines about ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ProQR Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7350404535471 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Chardan Capital began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PRQR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 39,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $97.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa.

