Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HDG) Shares Bought by Axa

AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. AXA owned about 4.88% of Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040. Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/proshares-trust-hdg-holdings-boosted-by-axa-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.