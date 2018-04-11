ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech (BIS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech (NASDAQ:BIS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.7387149941012 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BIS opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $29.66.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotech

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

