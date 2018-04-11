Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 13,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $271,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,293 shares of company stock worth $932,228. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $428.41, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

