Proto Labs (PRLB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of PRLB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,737. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $126.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,121.88, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $200,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $289,934.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,720 shares of company stock valued at $627,080 in the last three months. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,348,000 after acquiring an additional 92,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 81,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

