Publica Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Publica has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Publica token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Publica has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $11,245.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00781762 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014565 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00172950 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00067947 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Publica is publica.io. The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

