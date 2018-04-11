Publica (PBL) One Day Volume Tops $5,760.00

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Publica has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $5,760.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Publica token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Publica has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00852782 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014426 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00171623 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00060959 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio. Publica’s official website is publica.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Publica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.