Pulse Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (PULSE)

Pulse (CURRENCY:PULSE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Pulse has a market capitalization of $38,475.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pulse coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pulse has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00200089 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00135754 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00066466 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.30 or 0.05304930 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00175957 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018797 BTC.

About Pulse

PULSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Pulse’s total supply is 14,298,972 coins. Pulse’s official Twitter account is @PulseCrypto. Pulse’s official website is pulseproject.pw.

Pulse Coin Trading

Pulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pulse must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.