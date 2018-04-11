Pulse (PULSE) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

Pulse (CURRENCY:PULSE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Pulse has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Pulse has a market cap of $38,475.00 and $0.00 worth of Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pulse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00197909 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00136185 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00063178 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.44 or 0.05151000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00176483 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019296 BTC.

About Pulse

Pulse (CRYPTO:PULSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Pulse’s total supply is 14,298,972 coins. Pulse’s official Twitter account is @PulseCrypto. The official website for Pulse is pulseproject.pw.

Buying and Selling Pulse

Pulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pulse must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

