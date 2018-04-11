PureVidz One Day Volume Reaches $918.00 (CRYPTO:VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One PureVidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PureVidz has a total market cap of $320,705.00 and approximately $918.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PureVidz has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PureVidz

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz.

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

