Purplebricks Group’s (LON:PURP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.50) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PURP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.64) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 733 ($10.36) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 94 ($1.33) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 453.67 ($6.41).

Shares of LON PURP traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 341.80 ($4.83). 553,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,246. Purplebricks Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 525 ($7.42).

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the business of estate agency. The Company operates through the division of providing services relating to the sale of properties. The Company uses technology in the process of selling, buying or letting of properties. The Company operates in the United Kingdom.

