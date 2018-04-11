PVH (PVH) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

PVH (NYSE:PVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We recently sponsored meetings in Boston with PVH Corp. (PVH, BUY, $157.95) Chairman and CEO Manny Chirico and SVP, Treasurer, Business Development and IR Dana Perlman. In this note, we share our key takeaways from yesterday’s meetings. We remain BUY-rated on PVH with a $170 price target.””

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

NYSE PVH opened at $157.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. PVH has a 12-month low of $96.85 and a 12-month high of $160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,969.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total transaction of $131,279.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Shaffer sold 46,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,780 shares of company stock worth $16,331,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

