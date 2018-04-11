Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for E-Trade (ETFC) Lifted by Jefferies Group

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of E-Trade in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for E-Trade’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of E-Trade from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of E-Trade from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of E-Trade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of E-Trade in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. E-Trade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

ETFC stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,726.22, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. E-Trade has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.03 million. E-Trade had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

In other news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of E-Trade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of E-Trade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,579 shares of company stock worth $12,040,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of E-Trade by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of E-Trade by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of E-Trade by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of E-Trade by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,494,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,765,000 after buying an additional 1,031,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of E-Trade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for E-Trade (ETFC) Lifted by Jefferies Group” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-e-trade-etfc-lifted-by-jefferies-group.html.

About E-Trade

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Receive News & Ratings for E-Trade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Trade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.