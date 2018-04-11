Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Decreased by National Bank Financial (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

NYSE:FSM opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.83, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 185.8% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 87,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $4,567,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,995,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,000 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

