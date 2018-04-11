Hudbay Minerals Inc Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.27.

HBM opened at C$9.29 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$513.30 million.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total value of C$271,268.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,800 shares of company stock valued at $834,126.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

