William Blair Comments on Carnival Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Carnival in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.10. 8,881,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. Carnival has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,459.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 367.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 21,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,492,914.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $322,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock worth $6,240,993. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

