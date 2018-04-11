Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Accenture Plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 18th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Positive” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $148.40. 1,734,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,802. Accenture has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $165.58. The company has a market cap of $94,179.97, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $500,073.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $753,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,792,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,537,000 after buying an additional 2,743,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Accenture by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,977,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,068,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Accenture by 89.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,670,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,243 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $114,109,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Accenture by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,941,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,497,000 after purchasing an additional 734,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

