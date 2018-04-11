Secure Energy Services Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05).

SES traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,123. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.96 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$571.13 million. Secure Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director George Wadsworth sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.93, for a total value of C$27,651.91. Also, insider Corey Ray Higham bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,878 shares of company stock worth $163,035.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Secure Energy Services Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:SES)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/q2-2018-eps-estimates-for-secure-energy-services-inc-decreased-by-national-bank-financial-ses-updated-updated.html.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secure Energy Services (SES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.