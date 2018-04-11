Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 120,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $5,344,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,933,573.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QTWO stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,160. Q2 Holdings has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,916.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Q2 by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Q2 by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

