Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Q2 also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Breeden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $390,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,963 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,122. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Q2 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Q2 by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Q2 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Q2 by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 267,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,580. Q2 has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $1,863.95, a PE ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/q2-holdings-qtwo-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-03-per-share-updated.html.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.