Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – BWS Financial raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.31, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.98 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $297,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $55,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,595 shares of company stock worth $1,116,898. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

