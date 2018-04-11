Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Increased by Analyst (AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Plagman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMN. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

AMN opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $2,823.76, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $427,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 95,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $4,699,057.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,963,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,835 shares of company stock worth $6,701,558 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,934,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,292,000 after purchasing an additional 174,113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 757,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,807,000 after purchasing an additional 159,777 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

