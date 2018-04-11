Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv (NYSE:CHMI) Decreased by Analyst

Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst J. Levi-Ribner now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 39,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 113.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv’s payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv by 3,023.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/q4-2018-earnings-forecast-for-cherry-hill-mortgage-investment-corp-issued-by-b-riley-chmi-updated-updated-updated.html.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States. Its principal objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.