Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for XCel Brands Inc Boosted by DA Davidson (XELB)

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for XCel Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. XCel Brands has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.53.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and brand management company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi brands, the Judith Ripka brands, the H Halston brands, the C Wonder brand, and the Highline Collective brand, as well as manages and designs the Liz Claiborne New York brand.

