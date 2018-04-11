Qibuck Asset Hits One Day Volume of $0.00 (QBK)

Qibuck Asset (CURRENCY:QBK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Qibuck Asset token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Qibuck Asset has a total market capitalization of $25,814.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qibuck Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qibuck Asset has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058119 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013203 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00110637 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022490 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00449159 BTC.

Qibuck Asset Token Profile

Qibuck Asset is a PoS/PoB token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2014. Qibuck Asset’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,671,379 tokens. The official website for Qibuck Asset is bitbillions.net/qibuck-asset. Qibuck Asset’s official Twitter account is @QibuckCoin.

Buying and Selling Qibuck Asset

Qibuck Asset can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Qibuck Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qibuck Asset must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qibuck Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

