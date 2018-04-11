QLINK (CRYPTO:QLC) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

QLINK (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. QLINK has a total market capitalization of $29.62 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of QLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLINK has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One QLINK token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Tidebit and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00853983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014448 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172064 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About QLINK

QLINK’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLINK’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLINK is medium.com/@Qlink. The Reddit community for QLINK is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLINK’s official website is qlink.mobi. QLINK’s official Twitter account is @QlinkMobi.

Buying and Selling QLINK

QLINK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidebit and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase QLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLINK must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

