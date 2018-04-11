QS Investors LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $580,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,770.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.62, for a total value of $958,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,659 shares of company stock worth $17,317,694. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.39.

Shares of COST opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80,922.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “QS Investors LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/qs-investors-llc-boosts-stake-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost-updated-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.