QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyta in the third quarter worth about $152,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ignyta in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ignyta by 26.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ignyta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ignyta during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ignyta stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Ignyta Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ignyta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ignyta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ignyta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group cut shares of Ignyta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Ignyta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Ignyta Profile

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

