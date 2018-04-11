QS Investors LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 874,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 324,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 281,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,125,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 261,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $906.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.83 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CAO Alison M. Bernard purchased 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $9,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 17th.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

