QS Investors LLC Buys New Position in AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in AveXis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,563,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AveXis by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 671,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,923,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AveXis by 52.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,027,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AveXis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,033,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AveXis by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,274,000 after acquiring an additional 195,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXS stock opened at $211.17 on Wednesday. AveXis has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $213.70. The stock has a market cap of $4,256.84, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.05.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.91). research analysts anticipate that AveXis will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded shares of AveXis from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AveXis from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AveXis from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AveXis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

In other news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $224,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Litalien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,780 shares of company stock valued at $8,341,178 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “QS Investors LLC Buys New Position in AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/qs-investors-llc-invests-156000-in-avexis-inc-avxs-updated-updated.html.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

Receive News & Ratings for AveXis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AveXis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.